WHETHER you're an elite runner or a social jogger, there's plenty of reasons to get involved with this year's Bathurst Edgell Jog.
The major one being helping to combat youth homelessness.
In addition to the prizes up for grabs for winners and placegetters, those who enter will be helping local youth who are homeless.
This year, $5 from every entry will be donated to Veritas House, going towards the Transitional Youth Housing Appeal to support local young people who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.
"Having this support is huge for Veritas House," business development manager Tina Gallagher said.
"Youth homelessness is often an unseen issue and therefore people may not be aware of its prevalence in our own community.
"Not only will the funds go a long way towards helping young people experiencing, or at risk of, youth homelessness, but also the awareness the Edgell Jog is helping us raise is invaluable."
The Transitional Youth Housing Appeal will provide youth in need with access to affordable housing, which continues to be one of the greatest barriers faced by the people Veritas House support.
The Veritas House Transitional Properties provide safe and secure homes for those exiting the organisation's crisis accommodation, and is a critical step towards independent living.
To further encourage large groups to get involved, the Bathurst RSL's The Grind is sponsoring the business house participation category.
The business with the most entries in the Edgell Jog will win a $100 voucher to the coffee shop.
"They can have morning tea on the Monday after [the Edgell Jog] just to recover a bit, recover with some coffee and donuts," RSL marketing manager and Edgell Jog committee member Janneke van der Sterren said.
The business category has been taken out multiple times by CKM Law, who again plan to have a lot of entries in the event.
The local law firm has been participating in the Edgell Jog for around 10 years, and director Timothy Cain encourages other businesses to get involved, support the event and have some fun.
