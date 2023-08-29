Grand final time at the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition

The critics say they are no chance of winning this Saturday's winter competition grand final but Team Wichita Shockers of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Paul Clancy and Stacey Markwick believe their side are capable of causing a boil over.
The team believe they have what it takes to knock off the hot favourite Team USF Bulls of 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Percy Raveneau, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer in a hard-fought grand finale.
Wichita Shockers captain Bailey Honeyman believes his side may be the underdogs but have a well-balanced side full of experience.
"Bring it on," he said.
Let's have a look at the two teams.
TEAM WICHITA SHOCKERS
SLUGGER JOHN BULLOCK - A seven-time Grand final winner who can turn a match. His golden Trump card could be the key in this match.
BAILEY HONEYMAN - A big server with good groundstrokes. A real threat if given room to move.
JASON HONEYMAN - Has a cannonball first serve and a very effective slice chip and charge game.
PAUL CLANCY - A real Goer on the court.
STACEY MARKWICK - Miss consistency who can change a match. A danger player.
TEAM USF BULLS
PERCY RAVENEAU - One of two lefties in this match who on his day can be unstoppable. Reads the play well.
IRON LADY ALLYSON SCHUMACHER - A big hitter of the ball who has played in many grand finals. If the chips are down the Iron Lady will rally behind her troops to get them over the line. A big danger player in this match.
DAN McLEAY - A good net player with speed to burn. The inform player in this match.
PAUL TOOLE - A very consistent player with excellent court craft skills. Toole is not to be underestimated in this grand final as he is a game changer.
JIM GEYER - Coming into this match with good form. Gives 110 per cent on the court and has a positive attitude in every match he plays. I have no doubt it will continue in this grand final.
Well folks there you have the two sides. Just who will take that coveted grand final trophy. Be there or be square to find out. it's going to be ripper of a match.
Good Hitting.
