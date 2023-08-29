Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Grand final time at the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition

By John Bullock
August 30 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The critics say they are no chance of winning this Saturday's winter competition grand final but Team Wichita Shockers of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Paul Clancy and Stacey Markwick believe their side are capable of causing a boil over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.