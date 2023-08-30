ELLYCE Bestwick has made her share of representative state teams during her young hockey career but the Bathurst player has taken the next step and attained her first selection in an Australian side.
The Bathurst City defender recently gained selection in the All-Australian squad on the back of her excellent performance for New South Wales at the recent School Sport Australian Girls Under 16s Hockey Championships in Adelaide.
Bestwick played a big role in New South Wales' silver medal run at the tournament where the team won five of their six matches to reach the grand final.
Thoughts of a possible Australian team selection has crossed Bestwick's mind at times in the lead up to the tournament but seeing it actually happen took her by surprise.
"This was just as great bonus to come out of it, honestly. I wasn't really thinking too much about it at the time," she said.
"Going over there I did think for a moment that it'd be nice to be in it, but now coming out of it and making that team it feels very, very good.
"It feels very rewarding, especially when you've been doing a lot of training and you've put in a lot of work to get to this point.
"It's great to be named as one of the younger players in a team like that."
Bestwick had gone into the tournament expecting a strong showing from northern rivals Queensland.
That's exactly what her and the NSW team got.
In the end Queensland prevailed 5-3 in a great back and forth decider.
Bestwick said the result was another entry into a long list of great games between the two states at her age group.
"We fought really hard and gave it back to them. Queensland, in the end, were just a stronger team and really knew what they were doing," she said.
"We just broke in the last 10 minutes under pressure. That's how it goes in the grand final sometimes. One team either breaks or the other lifts.
"Every time we've played them at different competitions it's always been a great game.
"We all connected really well as a team. We all know each other, we're good friends, and we clicked together all tournament."
It came as no surprise then to see 13 of the 18 spots in the All-Australian lineup taken by Queensland and New South Wales players.
It remains to be seen whether the team will take part in a tour over the coming summer.
