AFTER weeks of rehearsals and fundraising, one of Bathurst's stars is ready to roll - quite literally.
Tanya-Lee Holmes is participating in the 2023 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer fundraiser, and will be taking to the stage in her wheelchair.
The small business owner is honoured to be part of the initiative that raises funds for Cancer Council, and has been working hard to nail her performance.
"I'm doing my dance routine in my chair, so that's been quite a challenge for myself and my dance teacher," Ms Holmes said.
"I physically couldn't dance, as much as I'd love to be able to do it standing, I just physically couldn't do it.
"I'm hoping it will bring a little bit of awareness to people with disabilities and what they can do as well."
While Ms Holmes and her family haven't suffered from cancer, over the past 20 years they have spent 1700 nights at Ronald McDonald House, where they've met numerous families with members battling cancer.
Many of these families have become lifelong friends of Ms Holmes', so she is dedicating her participation in the Dance for Cancer fundraiser to them.
"So for me, getting involved is about celebrating the memories of the kids that didn't make it and also celebrating the lives of the ones who did, and are now adults and have families of their own," she said.
Ms Holmes said she hasn't really set a fundraising goal, but anything people can contribute will be greatly appreciated.
Being the owner of Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies, Ms Holmes held a cookie drive to help raise money.
She has also organised a raffle with around $3500 worth of prizes up for grabs thanks to the generosity of a number of local businesses.
"We're pretty lucky and they're all put into packages so whoever wins the raffle prizes will be pleasantly surprised," Ms Holmes said.
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer gala night will be held at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday night, September 16.
