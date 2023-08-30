Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Abercrombie FC secures 1-0 win over Eglinton DFC in BDF Ladies Premier League elimination final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 31 2023 - 10:12am, first published August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ABERCROMBIE FC will fight to live another day, after Keira Kachel's goal helped get her team to the second week of the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.