ABERCROMBIE FC will fight to live another day, after Keira Kachel's goal helped get her team to the second week of the finals.
Kachel found the back of the net in the 33rd minute at Proctor Park 2 on Sunday, the only goal in a 1-0 elimination final win against Eglinton DFC in Bathurst District Football Ladies Premier League.
The result has sent last year's champions packing, while it moves Abercrombie onto a minor semi-final clash with Mudgee Wolves.
Abercrombie coach Macca Brophy described the match as "emotional" and he even had to "choke back a tear or two" post game.
"It was just an incredible game and some of the spectators from each team were saying how exciting the game was," he said.
"Ego have always been a great match up for any team, they are a quality side.
"To get a win against the former champions in the finals just shows that AFC are ready to put up a fight against any opposition."
Brophy said the goal came from a counter attack, where Abercrombie's midfield strung a series of passes together, before finding Kachel's foot.
She shot from just outside the box, placing it into the top of the net, out of the reach of Eglinton goalkeeper Brooke Alexander.
It's been a challenging year for Abercrombie, where the team has struggled to field 11 players due to injuries and unavailabilities.
But that hasn't stopped them from enjoying success, as they finished fourth.
"My players have had to play through injuries just to keep the team from forfeiting," he said.
"To be where we are under these circumstances makes me incredibly proud of this team, I don't think many teams could cope with the pressure these players have had to endure.
"I've never coached a team with such resilience and drive. They all play the game for each other and they have each other's backs no matter what which is what really pushed us this year.
"As a coach I've always been the realistic type, so I know that I am speaking absolute truth when I say that this team can definitely take out this competition. With everything else they have achieved this season I fully back them to bring home a premiership trophy."
In the other elimination final on the day, Mudgee Wolves defeated Lithgow Workies 4-0.
Abercrombie will take on that Mudgee outfit on Sunday, September 3, with the Wolves having finished the regular season in third.
"Mudgee has really impressed me this season, it's a real shame that only one of us can progress, as I feel we are both a bit of an underdog to make the grand final," he said.
"They have some incredible players and the best coach in the competition, who has really drilled them well.
"We are going to treat this like any other game, we aren't worried about what's next and we are 100 per cent focused on getting the job done on Sunday."
Abercrombie will face Mudgee at Proctor Park 3 from 3pm.
