Bathurst Minkey players enjoy last game, medal presentation and sausage sizzle

September 4 2023 - 10:30am
PLAYERS, coaches and families came together to celebrate a great season of hockey when Bathurst Minkey celebrated its last round for 2023 on Saturday, August 26.

