PLAYERS, coaches and families came together to celebrate a great season of hockey when Bathurst Minkey celebrated its last round for 2023 on Saturday, August 26.
Following their respective age group games, players were presented with their end-of-year medals and enjoyed a sausage sizzle at the grounds of the Cooke Hockey Complex.
The sport's sponsors were thanked during the presentation, in particular Kris Markwick of Kwick Electrical, who sponsored the under 10s' weekly player of the week award, and Bridgette Evans from Bathurst Hand Therapy, who sponsored the under 6s' and 8s' weekly player of the week award.
The committee also thanked Devro, which supplied the sausages for the competition's end-of-season barbecue, and Damien Carter, who donated the pool noodles which will be used to divide the fields in the under 6s' competition next season.
Bathurst Junior Girls Hockey and the hockey Bodycorp were also thanked for their financial support, along with McDonald's for supporting the player of the week awards.
Danni-Lee Thompson, who is one of the competition organisers, thanked each of the club representatives who were part of the Bathurst Minkey Group who worked hard to organise, promote, celebrate and improve the Minkey competition.
"Thanks to our wonderful parents for getting each of our superstars to the game every Saturday morning, our talented and committed coaches who worked incredibly hard to develop skills and teamwork and, last but not least, our little superstars who provided the fun, excitement and proud moments for our spectators," she said.
