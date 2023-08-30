BATHURST motorists are now paying an extra 13 cents for petrol at the pumps compared to the same time last month.
Petrol prices have gradually increased each and every week between the end of July and end of August, 2023, but thankfully Bathurst remains one of the cheapest major centres for fuel in the Central West.
And, according to a spokesperson for the NRMA, prices could stabilise in the coming weeks.
"Wholesale prices of fuel have continued to rise in the Central West, but we are hoping to see prices stabilise over the next few weeks," they said.
The average price of unleaded fuel in Bathurst is 190.7 cents per litre, which is significantly better than what's being seen across the Central West.
In nearby Lithgow, the average is 193.6 cents per litre, while in Orange it is 197.9 cents per litre and Dubbo has an average of 199.8 cents per litre.
The NRMA spokesperson cited a number of reasons as to why Central West motorists have seen an increase in fuel throughout August.
"The global oil market remains extremely volatile with OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) continuing to keep oil production tight," they said.
"A slowing Chinese economy and refinery outages across Asia have also influenced rising wholesale prices."
For the week ending August 6, the average cost of fuel rose by nine cents per litre. It then steadied over the next three weeks, rising by just 4.1 cents per litre by the week ending on August 27.
Orange has seen the biggest jump in fuel prices over the four-week period, with prices up by 15.1 cents per litre by August 27.
Dubbo and Lithgow recorded 12.7 and 13.8 cents per litre rises to their respective averages over the same time.
As of 1pm Wednesday, August 30, the Bathurst fuel retailers offering regular unleaded for less than the average were the Bathurst and Kelso 7-Elevens (189.5), Pearl Energy Bathurst (189.5), Metro South Bathurst (189.5), United Petroleum Bathurst (186.5), Ampol Kelso (189.5) and Metro Petroleum Kelso (189.5).
The United also had the best prices for for e10 and diesel, which were advertised as 184.5 and 208.5 cents per litre respectively.
