I have concerns about the Voice and I believe others should be worried as well

I BELIEVE the Voice could be catastrophic for the millions of mum and dad investors who rely on dividend or superannuation income from companies like BHP, Woolworths and Westpac if every year profits were spent on defending litigation in the High Court, already congested by claims against all levels of government and departments by activists who want sovereignty and reparations, like Thomas Mayo who was reported in The Weekend Australian on July 1-2, 2023 saying that the power of the Voice would be its ability to "punish politicians that ignore our advice".
Former High Court judge Ian Callinan is quoted as saying he would foresee a decade or more of constitutional and administrative litigation arising out of the Voice, which would be a colossal windfall for lawyers as well as costing taxpayers trillions of dollars for reparations.
