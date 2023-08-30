Western Advocate
I have concerns about the Voice and I believe others should be worried as well | Letter

By Peter Lawson
August 30 2023 - 10:00am
I BELIEVE the Voice could be catastrophic for the millions of mum and dad investors who rely on dividend or superannuation income from companies like BHP, Woolworths and Westpac if every year profits were spent on defending litigation in the High Court, already congested by claims against all levels of government and departments by activists who want sovereignty and reparations, like Thomas Mayo who was reported in The Weekend Australian on July 1-2, 2023 saying that the power of the Voice would be its ability to "punish politicians that ignore our advice".

