COMMUNITY consultation is under way on a potential rate rise in Bathurst, providing opportunities for people to express their thoughts on the proposal.
Bathurst Regional Council was initially considering applying for a special rate variation of 68.6 per cent over two years, however, it has put forward four options to the community to consider.
The options are:
Council has put forward a range of ways community members can provide commentary on the potential application for a special rate variation.
Several community meetings have been planned to allow people to ask questions and provide feedback.
The first opportunity will be on September 18, 2023 in the Panthers Bathurst Panorama Room, with a general meeting at 2pm, and a second one at 6.30pm targeted at the business community.
Three more meetings will be held on September 19, 2023. The first is at 7.30am in the Bathurst RSL Club Courtyard Room, the second will be at the Kelso Community Hub at 2.30pm, and the third is in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre conference rooms at 5.30pm.
On September 20, 2023, two more meetings will be at BMEC at 9am and 11.30am.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, asked people to register their attendance through the YourSay Bathurst website.
"If you have any questions regarding the process or would like to provide feedback, I encourage you to register," he said.
Council has also published a survey on the YourSay Bathurst website to generate feedback.
There are a series of compulsory questions, including whether or not you support council in seeking a special rate variation, and asking you to rank the potential increase options.
There is also an opportunity to provide long-form comments.
For people who just want to give their opinion, council will accept correspondence via traditional post and email.
To provide a written submission:
Public consultation will conclude on October 31, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.