THE calibre of wines entered into the National Cool Climate Wine Show is impressing the judges, who have already handed out multiple hard-to-come-by gold medals.
Judging in the annual show commenced on Tuesday, August 29, with around 100 wines assessed for their quality.
The judges have their work cut out for them, with 568 entries in the show in 2023, about 30 per cent more than were entered in the previous year.
Adding to the difficulty is the quality of the wines, which have been excellent so far.
"We're seeing less faults in the wines," chief judge Russell Cody said.
"... We're quite impressed with a lot of the wine styles we've seen so far."
They've been particularly impressed with the Italian wines, which is a new category in the show, however, wines in other classes are standing out as well.
Mr Cody said seven gold medals were awarded on the first day alone, and it takes a lot for a wine to be worthy of one.
"It's not easy," he said.
"The first thing for us is we want to make sure there are no faults in the wine, but the major thing is the wine has to be quite exceptional to be gold medal status.
"You have to take in a lot of different accounts with the wine."
Class judging will continue through to late Thursday, August 31, with the trophies to be determine and presented to the class winners and the overall champion around midday on Friday, September 1.
Later that evening will be a public tasting, where people can sample the wines for themselves at the Charles Sturt University Rafters Bar.
It will mark the end of what is shaping up to be a great year for the National Cool Climate Wine Show, which has felt the effects of the challenges the wine industry has faced in recent times.
Committee member Lee Moras said things are now starting to bounce back.
"We're feeling enthusiastic," she said.
"We feel like we're picking it back up from where it was post-COVID, post-bushfires, post all the things that challenged the wine industry."
Judging is a significant part of the National Cool Climate Wine Show, but it wouldn't be possible without an enormous amount of work by volunteers behind the scenes.
Head steward Mark Renzaglia, who is also a Bathurst vigneron, was keeping busy in the cellar at the show on Wednesday, August 30.
He and the volunteers are trusted with preparing the wines for judging and ensuring the glassware is clean and ready to be used.
While there are 568 entries in the show, the number of bottles of wine in the cellar is in the thousands, and all of these have to be carefully managed.
"We have about 250 wines that we are judging [on August 30] and they're in about 10 different classes," Mr Renzaglia said.
"Our job here is to make sure that the right wine with the right entry numbers go out to be poured.
"It's pretty impressive and it's quite a job coordinating all of that, and this is just the back end. Then there's the front end of the pourers making sure to get the wines poured into the right glasses for four different judges."
About 10 per cent of the wines in each class will be requested to be tasted again, and so those working behind the scenes need to facilitate that.
While all of this is happening, Mr Renzaglia is also hoping that his own wines are doing well when they're blind-tasted by the judges.
He said it is scary to have your product assessed alongside other cool climate wines from across the country, but it's good for benchmarking, and very rewarding if your wines happen to receive medals.
"The wine game is not a very easy game to make a living out of," Mr Renzaglia said.
"There's three things that kind of keep you going. One is positive feedback from your customers, two is just finishing a vintage or finishing the big bottling, and then three is getting some recognition from awards.
"Those are the things that keep you going. You need some positives, because there is so much difficulty."
