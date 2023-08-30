Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Judges finding fewer faults in wines at national cool climate show

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:54am, first published August 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE calibre of wines entered into the National Cool Climate Wine Show is impressing the judges, who have already handed out multiple hard-to-come-by gold medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.