A NEW partnership has proved to be an 'ace' move, with the initiative 'serving' people of all abilities in the community - on and off the court.
Local disability service Vivability has doubled up with Bathurst Tennis Centre to create an inclusive program for all to enjoy.
The diversity and inclusion program is in it's second year of running, and Vivability chief executive officer (CEO) Nick Packham said they've seen some really positive results.
"Through the partnership, Vivability provides funding to support people with disabilities to participate in skills development through coaching, competition tennis, and in a couple of cases recipients have gone on to a more elite level of tennis," he said.
"Tennis is one of a few sports that people can play from childhood into old age and provides numerous benefits, including exercise, social inclusion and improved health and wellness outcomes."
Not only has the program encouraged participants to get active and learn new skills, but it's helped link some participants with employment opportunities through Vivability's social enterprises.
Mr Packham said the program also aligns well with Tennis NSW's culture of embracing diversity, aiming to make the sport welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone.
"It's a really positive program and one that we're committed to continuing to fund and expand on to meet increasing demand," he said.
Bathurst Tennis Centre director and coach Andrew Mitton said the initiative has really added to the club's goal of being more inclusive, and encouraging more people to play and love tennis.
"It's great to have Vivability on board," he said.
"We've been very inclusive over the last number of years at Bathurst Tennis Centre, not just through schools but also encouraging local people to come, and trying to get them on board with tennis."
Anyone interested in becoming involved in tennis through the partnership with Vivability, is encouraged to contact Mr Mitton at the Bathurst Tennis Centre for more information.
Just give it a whack.
