Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Bathurst Tennis Centre and Vivability join forces for inclusive program

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW partnership has proved to be an 'ace' move, with the initiative 'serving' people of all abilities in the community - on and off the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.