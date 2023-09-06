We'll take care to help you through the aged care services process

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Kirinari Community Services understands that some people face challenges when trying to access services that can help them as they grow older.
The care finder program is here to lend a helping hand.
What is the care finder program?
The care finder program provides specialised and intensive assistance to help older people, who have trouble accessing aged care services and do not have a carer to support them, access aged care services.
It is a navigation service specifically designed to support vulnerable older people who need intensive support to be connected to the services they need. This includes people:
Who is eligible for care finder support?
To access this support, a person must:
How will a local care finder help?
Our local care finder will assist the person to understand and access aged care, to interact with My Aged Care and access other supports in the community.
We'll help people understand the choices available and find the services that fit their situation best.
But we don't stop there - we're also here to help people connect with other helpful services in the community.
It's like having a friendly guide who can support older people to get the best care and support possible.
How can people access this service?
Information about the national care finder program is available on the My Aged Care website -www.myagedcare.gov.au/help-care-finder.
To find out more or to get some support, get in touch with our local team:
People can self-refer to the program by getting in touch via the details above.
If people are not able to do this themselves, they can give a family member or friend permission to phone on their behalf.
