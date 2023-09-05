IT WAS a 12-hour rush for Scots All Saints students, who participated in the Kids' Cancer Project's 'Write A Book In A Day' fundraising initiative.
Year 7 and Year 8 students formed two groups, and were given a small list of what needed to be featured in their books.
One team got creative, and were tasked with having to include a council worker, a trapeze artist, a lamb, and a heatwave as the story line in their book.
While the other team were tasked with including a paramedic, a flight attendant, a tennis court and Christmas in their story.
After 12 hours of getting their creative juices flowing, the job was done, and Scots All Saints College principal Richard Ford was very proud of the students for finishing the 500-word books.
"We were all inspired by the energy and commitment of our story-writing teams," he said.
"They used their gifts to show compassion for others, as part of our college's compassion month."
The students and teachers chose to compete in the fundraiser to align with the school's compassion month activities.
Not only did it allow them to participate in something a little different, but it gave them the opportunity to raise money and awareness for a very important cause - the Kid's Cancer Research Project.
The charity supports research for children's cancer, with the aim of finding better treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.
The students raised more than $3000 for the organisation, and their books will join all of the others written and illustrated as part of the initiative in children's hospitals around Australia via the online library.
The 'Write a Book in a Day' initiative is open to people of all ages with an interest in writing, drawing or just supporting a good cause.
Groups of up to 10 can register and enjoy competing for awards in the respective divisions, while taking on the more serious task of raising funds for childhood cancer research.
