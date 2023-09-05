Western Advocate
Scots All Saints College participate in 'Write A Book In A Day' initiative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Scots All Saints students Scarlett Fox and Gemma Norton brainstorming ideas for their book in The Kids' Cancer Project's 'Write a Book in a Day' initiative on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Picture supplied
IT WAS a 12-hour rush for Scots All Saints students, who participated in the Kids' Cancer Project's 'Write A Book In A Day' fundraising initiative.

