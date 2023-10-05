A GARDEN bed brawl has ended with a conviction for a man who pulled a meat cleaver on his neighbour.
What started as a neighbourly dispute soon escalated when Gary Dean Baker of Culnane Place, Kelso, produced the weapon.
As a result, the 45-year-old was charged.
Baker pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 30, 2023 to using a weapon to threaten and commit an offence.
According to court documents, the fight began around 9.30pm on May 25, 2022, when the victim - who was above Baker's home at the time - began stomping on the floor.
Baker got annoyed and began to yell at the victim, who went and "bashed" on Baker's front door.
Once Baker walked outside of his unit, a nearby neighbour went and diffused the situation.
But, the court heard, it was only moments after the men went to separate units that Baker began to yell again.
The victim was then approached by Baker, who was holding a meat cleaver as he yelled "I'm going to get you".
According to court documents, the victim hit Baker's arm causing him to drop the cleaver, and then, fearing for his safety, he punched Baker in the face.
The men proceeded to punch and wrestle, falling into a garden bed, before the neighbour returned to break up the fight.
Police were called and went the scene, where the neighbour gave a statement.
Then on July 26, 2022, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to give a statement.
Court documents said police could not speak to Baker until February 7, 2023, when he was cautioned and questioned on bodycam.
Baker claimed he had no memory of the incident happening.
While Baker's solicitor Joseph Harding told the court his client showed remorse and "has a brain injury and because of that, he can sometimes be quick to anger", magistrate Clare Farnan said, "The community expect appropriate penalties to be applied".
Parker was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order and warned, "If you break this you will go to prison".
