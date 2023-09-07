AS the current upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan nears completion, Bathurst is marking a decade since the very early stages of the multi-million dollar project that preceded it.
It was early September 2013 when it was announced that detailed design plans for a proposed 2.4-kilometre upgrade to the highway through Kelso had been put on public display.
The NSW Government had allocated $5 million that financial year to start early work on the project and a youthful Paul Toole - who at that stage had only been in the job for less than three years - said the upgrade would aim to improve traffic flow and improve safety.
"The design includes upgrading the highway to a four-lane divided road with traffic lights at Stockland and Pat O'Leary Drives, large roundabouts at Ashworth Drive and Littlebourne Street, and upgrades to the Boyd and View Street intersections," he said at the time.
"The upgrade includes a raised median, new and improved pedestrian and cyclist access along and across the highway and improved landscaping to enhance the visual appeal of the eastern gateway to Bathurst.
"Early work is expected to start later this year [2013], weather permitting."
It was reported at the time that the "preferred concept design" had been developed following analysis of traffic flows, movements and traffic patterns and it aimed to accommodate predicted future traffic volumes and growth for at least 20 years after opening.
Major work on the upgrade - described at the time as the "biggest road infrastructure project in Bathurst's history" - kicked off about two years later, in October 2015.
The Western Advocate reported that Burton Contractors had been selected as the preferred tenderer for the contract for the upgrade and that work would include building a new bridge over Boyd Creek.
The Kelso upgrade was officially opened on March 21, 2017, having cost $104 million in the end (higher than the original $85 million budget) after problems arose during construction.
Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said a lot of "utilities weren't at locations where they originally were on the maps".
In terms of the current highway upgrade between Kelso and Raglan, Transport for NSW says the project remains on track to be finished by the end of the year.
New lanes are currently being constructed east of the Ashworth Drive intersection.
As of June this year, drivers were on 80 per cent new road through the upgrade site.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.