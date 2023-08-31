Western Advocate
Bathurst Bushrangers' Matt Archer to play in 14th straight AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
LAST time Matt Archer missed an AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final Instagram hadn't been released, George W Bush was still the president of the United States and his opposing club for this Saturday's big game didn't even exist.

