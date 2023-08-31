LAST time Matt Archer missed an AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final Instagram hadn't been released, George W Bush was still the president of the United States and his opposing club for this Saturday's big game didn't even exist.
The 14-game grand final streak for the Bushrangers club legend is undoubtedly one of Bathurst's most impressive sporting achievements, with Archer picking up six premierships in that time while being one of the most important pieces of the lineup.
He and his Bushrangers are chasing a third straight title this weekend at George Park 1 against rivals Bathurst Giants, who go into the game on their home ground as favourites.
From an outside perspective, Archer's presence on grand final day is starting to feel as expected as the sun rising, but from his own point of view it's an achievement he never takes for granted.
"I consider myself pretty lucky. I've been a part of some great teams who have helped get me there. I don't take too much credit personally for it," he said.
"You have to sometimes pinch yourself and bring yourself back to reality. It's something that you have to work for every year.
"I'm obviously very privileged and very excited to be there among an exciting group of talent on the weekend."
Even when the Bushrangers found themselves split into two teams in the top division over 2016 to 2019 Archer was fortunate enough to find himself on the grand final squad on every occasion.
Giants come into this weekend's grand final having won four straight games over the Bushrangers.'
Bushrangers took the opening derby of the season but since then haven't been able to overcome their rivals.
Archer said that's created a different atmosphere around this year's decider.
"I'd say 2017 was the last grand final we've gone into as underdogs, so there is a bit of a different feeling this time around," he said.
"I feel like there's a lack of pressure around this one and everyone's enjoying it for what it is. We know that if we play to our standard of attacking football then we can be thereabouts."
Archer said the talent is there among the Bushrangers team to rise to the occasion on grand final day.
For him it's about limiting the Giants' quick scoring bursts.
"They've obviously taken massive strides and have come along leaps and bounds. They've got a lot of damaging players that are big and athletic and incredibly fit," he said.
"Yeah, we won that first game against them, but it wasn't our best game and it wasn't their best game either. From there onwards there's usually been one quarter or maybe a five minute patch where they've been able to get on top.
"We can't just let them kick three or four goals in five minutes, which has sort of killed us in past games against them - and that was especially the case in that last game against them.
"We just need to play four full quarters, and we know we can do that. We back ourselves with the experience we have in this team and there's a lot of people there who have been involved in a grand final over the past few years."
The men's tier one grand final starts from 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.