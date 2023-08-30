Western Advocate
Riverside Markets at Bathurst's Berry Park on Saturday, September 2

Updated August 31 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:56am
Graham Carter and Roger Thomas at the Riverside Markets earlier this year.
ORGANISERS say this Saturday's Riverside Markets will be the place to be for those who have yet to do their Father's Day shopping.

