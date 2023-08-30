ORGANISERS say this Saturday's Riverside Markets will be the place to be for those who have yet to do their Father's Day shopping.
Stalls will be selling leather goods, plants, food, coffee, jewellery, clothing and preserves, according to organisers.
The markets, which will be starting at 9am this Saturday, September 2, are held once a month at Berry Park near the Macquarie River.
More information is available on the Riverside Markets Bathurst Facebook page.
August's Riverside Markets featured the first outing for Mount Panorama Lions' new coffee van, whose profits will be used to benefit the Bathurst community and Lions projects.
