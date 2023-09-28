A SPECTACULAR creation at O'Connell has won a Bathurst business a national award.
Brad Buttsworth, general manager of the local Narellan Pools franchise, says he had a bit of an idea that the award-winning pool would be a "really nice one" as it was coming to life.
"But when the final photos came back from the photographer, it was just like, yeah, that's really nice," he said.
"So we entered it in the awards."
The Narellan Pools Australia awards were presented at a dinner in New Zealand recently, where Narellan Pools Central West and Blue Mountains' Grandeur 11, with a Neptune Spa, won gold in the category for best Grandeur (the shape of the pool) and gold for the best combination (pool and spa).
"When you win a gold in a particular category, then you get entered into the pool of the year," Mr Buttsworth said.
"And then it took out gold there."
Mr Buttsworth said the clients for the O'Connell creation "wanted a large pool with the spa overflowing into the pool".
"And then one of the tricky parts was trying to figure out how to fence it legally without having the fence be too intrusive to the look of the pool. And have it blend in with the country-style outlook," he said.
"So we worked together with the landscapers and the clients and that's what we ended up coming up with."
The recognition for the local franchise comes after what Mr Buttsworth describes as a "crazy couple of years" in the industry.
"At the end of the drought in 2019, things were looking a bit scary," he said.
"And then COVID hit and we had a massive increase in everyone stuck at home, so everyone wanted a pool.
"But then on the downside of that, we had issues trying to get things.
"All the shipping slowed right down, so it seemed to be a different thing every couple of months, whether it was the pool shells themselves we couldn't get or pumps or heaters or different things.
"So, yeah, it was a bit of a crazy time, but things have normalised now and we're still plugging away."
The local franchise also won a bronze medal for pool of the year at the Narellan Pools Australia awards.
