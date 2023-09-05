THE BARBECUE was cranking bright and early on Thursday, August 31 at MacKillop College, all for dads and daughters to dine on a special Father's Day Breakfast.
Staff and students were pumping out the bacon and egg rolls for the hundreds of people who attended the breakfast, which was hosted as a way to pay tribute to all the amazing dads of the MacKillop College community.
There were special goody bags on arrival, and a few lucky fathers even walked away with an Ultimate Dad Toblerone, after winning a Lucky Door prize.
And there was even tea and coffee to help liven up the morning with a necessary caffeine hit.
A Western Advocate representative was there to capture some of the sweet moments of the day.
