SCIENTISTS in Antarctica are concerned about the decline in sea ice around the continent.
(Antarctica is a continent ... under all the ice is a big hunk of rock, unlike the arctic, which is just ice floating on the sea.)
In scientific terms, it is a "five to six sigma event", meaning that the ice extent is five to six standard deviations outside the norm.
Standard deviation is a statistical term describing how much a quantity varies in the normal course of events.
Without all the scientific terminology, it means that this is a one-in-several-million-year event.
We've only been directly measuring the extent of Antarctic sea ice for 45 years (with satellites) and for a bit longer before that from observations, and less accurate but meaningful estimates can be made from other data going back quite a long way - ice cores and suchlike.
But suffice to say that this event is very unusual.
The worrying thing about this is that the ice usually reflects a lot of the sunlight, and heat, back into space.
When the ice is not there, the ocean is much darker, and absorbs the heat (like our tar roads do in summer).
This warms the ocean and makes it more difficult for ice to form the next winter. This can cause a "tipping point" where it will have to get a lot colder for the ice to reform.
And from all other indications, that's not likely to happen. Twenty-one of the 30 hottest days ever recorded occurred in July. Europe and Canada have experienced record wildfires and super-hot days.
And here's another worrying thing. When wildfires destroy forests, carbon dioxide is produced from the burning, and dead forests can't capture the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and pump oxygen back in.
And to make things worse, mankind is doing a good job of destroying forests, as well as continuing to burn fossil fuels (which are just very old forests, really).
So all this makes the carbon dioxide levels increase, which because of the greenhouse effect makes things even hotter, and .... you get the picture.
We're in between the northern hemisphere and Antarctica, so watch this space!
A friend of mine had a nice phrase for this sort of situation: "Everything in your favour is against you ..."
I've often thought of his words recently. We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot!
