NO MATTER whether you're a father, a grandfather, an adoptive father, an uncle or a father figure, all dads deserve to be celebrated this Father's Day.
This is why MacKillop College hosted a Father's Day Breakfast on Thursday, August 31, to pay tribute to the important role that father's play in the lives of their children.
Dozens of dads joined their daughters to dine on delicious brekkie rolls, and to spend quality time before the big day.
This year, Father's Day is taking place on Sunday, September 3, and the Allen family has some very important plans for the day.
Lara, Sienna and Hallie will be spending the day spoiling their father, Scott.
"We have a few presents, lots of sports stuff, he's really into sport, and just little bits and pieces," Lara said.
"We like getting him the clothes that he needs because he can't do it himself, and just some tools and stuff."
And as well as spoiling him with gifts, the girls intend to spoil their dad by spending some quality time.
"Hopefully we will have a pretty slow morning and spend a bit of time together, and hopefully we will be going out for lunch or dinner, and just spending a lot of family time," Lara said.
This is because of all of the wonderful things that their dad does for them.
Lara said that her dad is an incredibly generous person, and is always willing to give his time and energy for anything that his daughters need.
"He's super sharing in his knowledge and he does care a lot. He doesn't have the best patience, but he still works on giving his time and working with us," she said.
And despite her dad's shortcomings, Lara said that he is the perfect mix of strength and sensitivity, and that he has helped to teach herself and her siblings that strength and sensitivity go hand in hand.
This is just one of the reasons as to why the three daughters love their dad.
"We love him so much ... we're so grateful to have him," Lara said.
The Western Advocate would like to wish all dads out there a very happy Father's Day.
