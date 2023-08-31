We're pleased to support the pillowcase workshops that help students prepare

AT Australia Post we are proud to have just announced our support for pillowcase workshops, delivered across the country by the Australian Red Cross.
Working in every community across Australia, our team members are often at the frontline of disaster. We see firsthand how a disaster can affect a community and we want to do what we can to provide support.
That's why we've raised more than $1.8 million for the Australian Red Cross since 2019 and contributed towards supporting 470,000 people across 133 emergency events.
We also work hard to ensure critical mail redirection services and pop-up post offices are available to Australians when they need them.
But we also want to help even before people need us the most.
That's why we're passionate about supporting the Australian Red Cross Pillowcase workshops, helping to prepare more than 6000 primary school students living in areas of high risk of natural disaster every year.
We'll support the Australian Red Cross in delivering the educational resources required for the program, including the emergency pillowcase kits that aid families in packing essentials swiftly during crises.
We know families want access to crucial support when natural disasters strike. So we're pleased to play a part in the Australian Red Cross' mission to continue to foster resilience and the practical skills needed in our communities to reduce the impact through psychological and practical preparation.
As we head into a hot, dry summer, it may be time to ask if you and your family feel emergency-ready.
Could your kids do with some new skills and additional support?
Learn more about pillowcase workshops at https://www.redcross.org.au/emergencies/pillowcase-program/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.