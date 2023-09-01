WOW Personal Training's Kobie Benn is a star.
A 2023 Star of Bathurst who will be participating in the Dancer for Cancer fundraiser.
A morning tea was hosted on Tuesday, August 29, to support Ms Benn's campaign, and the event added an extra $1115 to the total that will be donated to Cancer Council.
While Ms Benn hasn't been personally affected by cancer, she knows people who have.
So, she is more than happy to be raising money for a cancer free future, after being nominated by two people who participated in last year's event.
"You can't say no to something like this. It brings out the good in people," Ms Benn said.
"Me personally, I'm lucky enough to not have been directly affected by cancer, but two of my husband's grandparents died from cancer, and every second friend has family members have been affected by it."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the morning tea and captured some of the smiling faces doing their bit to support a good cause.
