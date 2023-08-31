IT'S the AFL Central West rivalry that just keeps on delivering, and it's set for one of its biggest editions this Saturday.
Bathurst Giants and Dubbo Demons have been the two clubs setting the benchmark throughout this year's AFL Central West senior women's competition, and it will come as a surprise to very few to see the two clubs still standing on the last day of the year.
This will be the third straight grand final meeting between the clubs this Saturday at George Park 1.
The previous two grand finals saw the Giants hold the Demons goalless in one-sided affairs, but you'd be very brave to suggest that's going to happen once again this weekend.
There's history on the line for the Giants, who can become the first senior women's team to win four straight premierships.
The Bathurst women were forced to take the longer road into the grand final this year after the Demons earned direct passage thanks to their first place finish on the ladder.
In the preliminary final derby against cross-city rivals Bushrangers it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Giants, who had just a one point lead at half-time, but they produced a strong second half performance to win by 25.
Giants vice-captain Elise Gullifer said that while it was hard to see the minor premiership fall from their grasp it was great to qualify for the decider on the back of a tough derby win.
"That's just sport, it's not always going to go our way, and the competition has been so strong. It's evident how far the women's league has been coming along," she said.
"Last week's game was so close, it could have gone either way.
"It's always great playing Dubbo because it brings out the best footy in both teams, and all the games we've had against them this year have been really close.
"Everyone's so excited. It's a first for a lot of the girls on our team, it's a first with a new coach this year and our first on our home ground. I don't think it'll feel like a grand final until the game starts."
The women's and men's Giants teams are chasing the club's first senior premiership double on Saturday.
It also comes a week after the club qualified all four junior sides for the AFL Central West finals, where their under 14s came away premiers.
"The buzz across the club is at an all-time high," Gullifer said.
"We've got a couple of juniors in our team and there's also a couple of under 17s boys playing up in the men's team, which is great to see."
First bounce in the women's grand final will be at 12.30pm.
