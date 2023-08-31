Western Advocate
Man confirmed dead after car, ute and truck collision near Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:31pm
A 33-YEAR-OLD has died after a crash between a car, ute and truck in the region on Wednesday afternoon.

