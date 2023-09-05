IF anyone in the community wants to criticise a potential council rate increase, councillor Kirralee Burke is all ears, but she has just one request: respect.
Understandably, residents are not happy about the prospect of a rate increase that could be in the vicinity of 70 per cent over two years.
They showed up in droves to the August, 2023 Bathurst Regional Council meeting, where council was deciding whether or not to commence public consultation on a potential application for a permanent special rate variation (SRV).
Public forum lasted for around two hours as person after person stepped up to the microphone to have their say on the matter.
While most people addressed the room in a respectful, but firm, way, there were some in the crowd who were yelling in an aggressive manner or acting threateningly.
Cr Burke was visibly shaken on the night, and later told the Western Advocate she could feel her heart racing as the room became more agitated.
It was an "awful" experience for the first-term councillor.
"Public forum went for an extremely long time, so after an hour and 45 minutes of public consultation, as it ceased people began to become extremely angry, there was yelling in the hallway that was quite loud, and at that point I personally got visibly upset," Cr Burke said.
"I was crying and I went to the bathroom to regather myself, because I felt fearful, and I think that's not where we want to be heading.
"I can't do my job in the best way that I can if I'm fearful of coming to council meetings."
Council officially commenced public consultation on the potential SRV application on August 23, 2023, and since then Cr Burke, in partnership with deputy mayor Ben Fry, has made an effort to engage with constituents.
On August 31, she and Cr Fry hosted their own event in Machattie Park, where they invited people to meet with them, voice their concerns and ask any questions they might have.
She said she wants to hear from people, but just asks that they speak to herself, other councillors and any council staff in a polite and respectful way, no matter how angry they are feeling about a potential rate rise.
"There's definitely some anger in the community and there's definitely some answers to questions that need to happen, without a doubt, but we can get better, positive results if we're respectful," Cr Burke said.
"Good, respectful debate is what I'm trying to aim for."
Cr Fry has also called for calm and respectful dialogue as community consultation continues through to the end of October, 2023.
"People are angry and emotions can get the better of them sometimes, but we just ask everyone to be cordial in their approach," he said.
