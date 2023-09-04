A GROUP of Bathurst residents against enormous council rates increases will make their opposition clear at a protest in Kings Parade.
The protest, which intends to be family-friendly, is being organised by a new community group, Figure It Out BRC.
The group was formed shortly after Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) announced that it was considering making an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent special rate variation (SRV).
While council staff proposed a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, council has put forward this and three other options for consideration during its community consultation phase, which commenced on August 23, 2023.
There has been significant opposition to the potential supersized rate hike so far, and the upcoming rally on September 7, 2023 is an opportunity for more people to have their voices heard.
Sophie Wright, one of the founders of Figure It Out BRC, said this event is something that community members, who are experiencing "stress and upset and anger and fear", want to be part of.
"It was [organised] mainly because the community, comment after comment after comment, were calling for it, and then we thought we must show our numbers," she said, adding that the group is now sitting at almost 5000 members on Facebook.
"There's a lot of people who want to say what they've got to say and they want to come out in numbers and they want council to face them."
While people are encouraged to express their concern about the potential rate increase, Ms Wright said they don't want the protest to become aggressive or violent.
Instead, they want it to be a safe space where people can bring their families and feel comfortable speaking up on an important issue.
The rally will get under way at 4pm on Thursday, September 7 in Kings Parade, opposite the civic centre.
Councillors will be invited to attend so they can hear what their constituents have to say, and it is hoped council staff might also be listening.
"I think it will be a powerful image, looking down and seeing the community having their say in the park below, so, absolutely, I hope they watch," Ms Wright said.
In the coming days, Figure It Out BRC will be visiting businesses with information packs, inviting them to be part of the protest as well.
"One thing that we're including in that pack for businesses is a little sign that they can put on their door saying that, in an act of solidarity, they're closing their doors for an hour so they can attend the rally and bring their staff, because we think it would be a really powerful image if, for the hour of that afternoon, you had most of your small businesses in the CBD with their doors closed," Ms Wright said.
"We think that stands testament to what is likely to happen if this SRV got up, the notion that businesses will close, and they will."
For more information about the event, or to indicate your attendance, visit Figure it Out Bathurst on Facebook.
