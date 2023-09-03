On July 28, 1904, Mr Grotefent placed an advert in the National Advocate: "GROTEFENT BROS., FAMILY BUTCHERS. Branch Shop - Howick Street. Order Shop - George Street. William Grotefent of Howick Street and Walter Grotefent of George Street tender their sincere thanks for past business favours, and wish to intimate to the Bathurst public that they have combined their two well-known businesses and that it is intended to keep both shops open at the above addresses. The Howick Street shop is a cash branch, where the very lowest prices will be charged for strict cash and the George Street shop as the order butchery, where new customers will be civilly and well treated, as well as the old. Best beef, mutton, veal, pork and small goods at lowest prices."