In May 1902, Mr Grotefent advertised in the local business directory with his then partner as "Kelaher and Grotefent, Butchers, George Street".
He had six horses, kept behind his shop, that he used in the business. Two of the horses were draught horses which were used to transfer his slaughtered sheep and cattle carcases from his abattoir works.
In September 1903, Mr Grotefent placed an advertisement in the Bathurst Free Press And Mining Journal saying that he wished to inform the public of Bathurst and district that he had started his own business in the premises known as the Howick Street Meat Mart.
He had been working for Mr W.J. Denmead for two-and-a-half years.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Mr Grotefent had also been 10 years in the employ of Mr J.P. Ryan, Jr., so he said the public could rely on receiving every attention, and would be given every satisfaction and there would be no delay in serving.
Fresh small goods were always on hand. Customers were waited upon daily for orders.
He noted the address - William Grotefent, Wholesale and Retail Butcher, Howick Street Meat Mart, Bathurst. Cleanliness, Civility and Attention Guaranteed.
On July 28, 1904, Mr Grotefent placed an advert in the National Advocate: "GROTEFENT BROS., FAMILY BUTCHERS. Branch Shop - Howick Street. Order Shop - George Street. William Grotefent of Howick Street and Walter Grotefent of George Street tender their sincere thanks for past business favours, and wish to intimate to the Bathurst public that they have combined their two well-known businesses and that it is intended to keep both shops open at the above addresses. The Howick Street shop is a cash branch, where the very lowest prices will be charged for strict cash and the George Street shop as the order butchery, where new customers will be civilly and well treated, as well as the old. Best beef, mutton, veal, pork and small goods at lowest prices."
At the Bathurst Police Court on July 24, 1908, three Bathurst butchers were fined for polluting the Vale Creek.
William Davis, J.W. Maguire and Walter Edward Grotefent were fined £2, with costs, for depositing polluting matter in the watercourse in the Abercrombie Shire.
The costs against Davis and Grotefent amounted to £3.8.0 and Maguire was ordered to pay one shilling more. The defendants pleaded guilty.
They were represented by Mr Keany, while Mr McIntosh appeared for the prosecution.
It was stated that the slaughterhouses were situated near the Vale Creek and that the offal was allowed to run into the watercourse.
Mr McIntosh stated that the object of the shire in prosecuting was to prevent a repetition of the offence, pointing out that when a flood occurred, this offensive matter was carried into the river, and thus the public health was endangered.
In April 1910, Messrs. H. Cutler and Company, livestock and general auctioneers, reported that they had recently completed a number of big sales with Mr W.E. Grotefent, the well-known George Street butcher.
He was a big buyer of fat sheep, his purchases amounting to over £7000.
They had also sold him some very prime sheep. Messrs. Anderson Bros. had also sold him 5900 fat wethers and ewes on account of James Pratley.
Mr W.E. Grotefent also bought 640 fat sheep. He purchased another 500 fat lambs from Mr Suttor.
Mr Grotefent purchased a flock of sheep from Henry Butler of The Lagoon as well as 15 head of fat cattle from Mr Colley.
