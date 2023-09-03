Western Advocate
Our History

Meet the Bathurst butcher William E. Grotefent | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Note the crisp, clean uniforms worn by the butcher shop employees in this photo taken in George Street.
BUTCHERING has taken place in Bathurst since 1813 and butcher shops have been operating here since the 1830s. Our photo this week shows two of William E. Grotefent's delivery carts outside his butcher shop in George Street. The drivers are wearing their bowler hats, white coats and striped butcher's aprons - all clean, of course, for their photo which was taken by Mr Gregory. This is part one of a three-part series.

In May 1902, Mr Grotefent advertised in the local business directory with his then partner as "Kelaher and Grotefent, Butchers, George Street".

