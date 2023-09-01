MEREDITH Jones put away a competition-best 26 tries throughout the Western League Tag regular season and the St Pat's flyer knows a couple more wouldn't go astray in this Sunday's preliminary final against Orange CYMS.
Jones and her Saints side travel to Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium for a game against the other standout Group 10 team from this season, where Pat's look to keep their bid for a fifth straight premiership alive.
It's been a stellar year for Jones, who scored at a rate just shy of two tries a game.
"I felt physically great this year, but those tries don't happen without getting the ball from the other girls. We've been playing some great footy this year," Jones said.
"I think the injection of Sophie Stammers has taught us to back up a bit. We were sometimes a bit lazy when someone broke the line.
"Erin [Naden] was one try behind me, so that's 51 between us, and that's not including any of the tries everyone else has scored.
"That comes down to the work everyone else has been doing on the field as well - Mish [Somers] getting us into great field position with her kicking and everyone else doing their job."
A Pat's-CYMS rematch was shaping up as a potential grand final encounter until the Saints slipped up against Dubbo Macquarie in the opening week of finals.
That shock to the system spurred Pat's on to produce a clinical and much-improved 46-12 win over the Forbes Magpies last weekend.
"We went away from away game plan in that Dubbo Macquarie game and we knew we had to get back to basics and trust in how we play. We played more to our style in that Forbes game and everyone walked away pretty happy with that win," Jones said.
"I don't think anyone walked away from that Dubbo Macquarie loss feeling disheartened or defeated. We probably sat on it for a couple of days to allow ourselves to feel that frustration, so by the time we got back to training on Wednesday we were ready to go.
"I think the extra game was good for us, and I'm not sure the week off is that helpful when we're not playing a contact sport. We don't need to rest players. I think it's worked out for the best for us."
Orange CYMS were the only thing standing between St Pat's and a flawless regular season record.
The green and gold held Pat's to an 18-all draw back in May at Wade Park - the only time prior to the finals that the Bathurst women failed to win a game.
When they came together for their second clash at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex the hosts claimed a 24-12 win.
CYMS took down St Pat's in the opening round of last year's finals, which was a reminder of the potential the young squad has.
"They've got quality players coming through there and they're still young. They'll probably be the team to beat in the coming years," Jones said.
"We've been two of the most consistent teams all year so it's pretty disappointing that one of us will have to miss the grand final. We'll just have to wait and see what happens now."
The winner of this game will take on the victor of the Dubbo Macquarie and Dubbo CYMS preliminary final.
Pat's and Orange CYMS kick off at 10.30am in Mudgee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.