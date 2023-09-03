THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised for cancer charities, from the sale of thousands of daffodils.
On Thursday, August 31, Vanessa Pringle, from Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs, teamed up with local cancer fundraising pioneers Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach, to sell daffodils for Yellow Day.
And the day definitely delivered on fundraising efforts.
Bunches of daffodils were sold from the florist, for $10 each, and 50 percent of the profits will be split and donated between three different charities.
More than $10,000 was raised, which will go towards Can Assist, the Cancer Council, and ovarian cancer funding and research.
"Can Assist is local so funds will be staying here in Bathurst, in the 2795," Ms Wilding said.
"And both Heather and I are associated with ovarian cancer. I lost my mum this year to ovarian cancer and Heather's mum has experienced it as well."
Both Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach were dressed up as busy bees on the day, and they worked their backsides off to deliver daffodils to car windows, during the drive-through sale setting.
As did Ms Pringle.
"It was ... bedlum. And then it was pretty steady, and in the afternoon it was pretty good again," Ms Pringle said.
"I'm really, really happy with how it went. It all ran smoothly, and the bees were very entertaining.
"I'm very proud of the huge success that it was, and a bit tired."
And, despite the event not quite reaching the dollar amount hit in 2022, Ms Pringle said she was still blown away with the result, especially considering the current cost-of-living crisis.
Ms Pringle was amazed by the generosity of the Bathurst community, and the giving spirit of the town, which really shone throughout the day.
"I'm stoked with that result, it's a bit down on last year but we are about seven interest rates higher than last year," she said.
"Thank you to the community so much for your support."
Part of this community support came from local councillors, with deputy mayor of Bathurst Benjamin Fry, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, and member for Calare Andrew Gee, all stopping in to the florist to do their bit for cancer fundraising.
Other local businesses also got on board with the day.
The Bathurst hospital, Macquarie Medi Spa, and Brilliant Street Cafe all sold daffodils in affiliation with the fundraiser, and Brilliant Street Cafe also making a sizeable donation to the cause.
And, though Ms Pringle said she would be spending the day recovering, and rebuilding stock from what was a very busy day at the florist, she said she is already excited for what the future of Yellow Day holds.
"We look forward to doing it all again next year," she said.
