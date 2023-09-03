Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Yellow Day at Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs Bathurst raised $10,990

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUSANDS of dollars have been raised for cancer charities, from the sale of thousands of daffodils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.