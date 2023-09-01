EMPTY shopfronts are becoming a common sight in the Bathurst central business district, and the problem is only set to get worse if there is a supersized council rate hike.
The reality of what an increase in the realm of 70 per cent would look like was made crystal clear at the latest Bathurst Business Chamber meeting on August 29, 2023.
The meeting followed the start of Bathurst Regional Council's community consultation process on a potential application for a permanent special rate variation (SRV) to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
Four options have been put to the community for consultation, however, the initial recommendation from senior council staff was to consider seeking a cumulative rate increase of 68.6 per cent over two years starting in 2024-25.
While council has said it needs to increase rates in response to rising costs, business owners and commercial landlords have argued that council needs to look more closely at its finances before turning to ratepayers for extra money.
Bathurst Business Chamber board member Sophie Wright said this is something business owners have to do all the time, and they expect council to do the same.
"We don't get to go to the mummy-daddy bank, or whatever you might call it, and say, 'Hey, we need $15 million more every year to keep things afloat, cough up'. We've got to figure it out," she said.
She found there to be several key concerns amongst the business community about a potential significant rate rise.
The first is the pass-on effect to commercial tenants if rates increase.
"Landlords recognise that a lot of businesses are only just getting back on their feet after COVID and different things that have affected them - inflation, cost of living, all of these things. Businesses are struggling," Ms Wright said.
"It was this feeling of stress and guilt and so forth about the fact they were going to have to pass on the rate rises."
Related to this is concern from the landlords that businesses would not renew their leases due to increased cost, resulting in empty shops.
The meeting also highlighted that, with drastic rate increases amounting to thousands of dollars in additional costs each month, some businesses would inevitably close and their staff would be out of jobs.
Ms Wright said one business owner shared that their monthly rent used to be about $8000, but it recently increased to about $13,000 due to a land revaluation.
A rate increase like the kind proposed would push their monthly rental costs up to nearly $30,000.
"It's really huge. We're not just talking an extra $50, $100 every week," Ms Wright said.
Many businesses cannot shoulder increases of this magnitude.
"There were businesses [at the meeting] that flat-out said that they're at the point where an extra $500 a week would be the difference between them closing down or not," Ms Wright said.
Mayor Robert Taylor and councillor Graeme Hanger were present at the business chamber meeting to hear these concerns.
Ms Wright commended them for attending and hearing what people had to say, particularly when they "copped a little bit of heat" during question time.
She hopes that what the business community had to say will be taken seriously when it comes time to make a decision on a SRV, as the impact will be widespread.
"It's that flow on effect. If our rent goes up $500 a week and we're in a position where we can't just absorb that cost, and most businesses would be because they're struggling, of course that means we have to put up our prices," she said.
"Then that means we've got less customers who simply don't like that, but the customers who have also just had their rent or their rates go up, they've got less money to spend every week, so everyone becomes restrained on how they spend cash.
"It actually is counter-intuitive in my mind. It will actually cause a bigger problem for the Bathurst economy than it aims to fix."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.