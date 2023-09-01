Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Business

Bathurst businesses could close if council rates rise significantly

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 2 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMPTY shopfronts are becoming a common sight in the Bathurst central business district, and the problem is only set to get worse if there is a supersized council rate hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.