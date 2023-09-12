CELEBRATING dad with sausage sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls is how the Holy Family students started their day on Friday, September 1.
In the lead up to Father's Day - Sunday, September 3 - the students at Holy Family Primary School started to spoil dad early.
Whether it was because dad lets them stay up late, plays soccer with them, or goes motorbike riding, there were plenty of reasons why the Holy Family kids said they love their dads.
And while it was a fresh, frosty morning, nothing was stopping all the dads - and even some grandfathers - turning up with their kids to enjoy a warm breakfast.
The morning gave the adults a chance to catch up over a coffee, while the kids began the school day running around kicking balls and having a blast.
A Western Advocate representative attended the morning and snapped some shots of the dads with their families.
