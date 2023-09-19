WENDY Parry is providing a pot of gold to embroidery enthusiasts, sharing her skills of a unique kind of stitching.
Goldwork is a form of embroidery that dates back to the 10th century, when the monarchy, the clergy, courtiers and rich aristocratic families wore it to show off their wealth and power.
It is particularly prized for the beautiful way the light plays on the gold metal threads that are couched on the surface of the fabric.
Ms Parry was recently asked by the Country Women's Association to teach a class about the basics of goldwork.
The participants enjoyed the informative session, and it was also a way to promote the Bathurst Embroiderers' Group, which has been part of the state-wide guild since 1972.
The local group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, with an event at Abercrombie House, showcasing a wide range of embroidered pieces.
The guild is a not-for-profit membership body for everyone who loves to stitch or would love to learn.
People of all ages and walks of life join the guild for all sorts of reasons.
Whether it be following their creative urge, mastering a new skill, a love of traditional crafts, the memories created learning from family members, or simply enjoying the company of like-minded people.
Bathurst Embroiderers' Group convenor Julie Bright said one good thing about COVID is it has created more interest in the art.
"COVID seems to have fostered a new interest in embroidery, as a means of learning some old or new techniques of stitching," she said.
"The 'slow stitching' movement encourages people to take some time out to slow down, about savouring time, not counting it.
"Slow stitch isn't a specific technique, it's an invitation to embroider with a deep appreciated of what happens while you do so."
With the Sydney guild announcing a scholarship for the local group, which will provide a travelling tutor during the 2023/2024 year, there's no better time to get involved in the club.
The group meet at the Neighbourhood Centre the with Needlecrafters every Friday morning, to share stitching stories coupled with a variety of craft.
Ms Bright said new people are very welcome, and encouraged bring along a project if they would like to start their embroidery journey.
For more information, people can check out the group's Facebook page or contact Ms Bright at juliebright5@gmail.com.
