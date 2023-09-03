AMID bushfire season warnings and predictions of coming hot and dry conditions, Bathurst is facing a very different spring in 2023 than was the case 12 months ago.
As Bathurst farewelled winter in 2022, the city had just recorded 115 millimetres at the Bathurst Airport weather station over an August that featured 19 days of showers or rain.
September 2022 then followed August's lead: another 110mm was recorded at the airport station, including just over 39mm halfway through the month.
That 39mm of rain in a 24-hour period on already wet ground was enough to lead to SES volunteers doorknocking at potentially flood-prone properties at Perthville and dropping sandbags at other locations.
As well, the low-level bridge on Hereford Street went under.
Fast forward 12 months and 42mm was recorded at the airport weather station in August 2023, which got a late boost from thunderstorms that passed through on Wednesday night.
That followed a modest 21mm in the July just gone and just under 30mm in June, which were both under the long-term average.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for spring 2023, released this week, said spring is predicted to be warmer than usual across the country.
The bureau's climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said there is a significant contrast in climatic conditions this spring compared with last year when Australia had its second-wettest spring on record.
"This spring, the forecast shows most areas have a high chance of below average rainfall, and many areas have an increased chance of an unusually dry spring," he said.
Areas with the highest chance of an unusually dry spring are the south-west and parts of the east, according to the bureau.
The bureau said it remains on El Nino Alert.
Senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said climate models also showed a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event is likely to form during spring.
"This increases our chances of below average rainfall for much of south-eastern and central Australia," she said.
"If a positive IOD occurs with an El Nino, the drying effect is typically stronger and more widespread across Australia, compared to either event by themselves."
The Rural Fire Service, meanwhile, recently urged caution when it comes to burns on properties.
According to the RFS, firefighters across the state have attended more than 600 fires caused by escaped burns since August 1.
RFS operational officer Scott Hoy said while landholders are encouraged to proactively reduce fuel loads on their property, the primary concern should always be safety.
"Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire from spreading from their property and there can be serious consequences for people who light fires and leave them unattended," he said.
If Bathurst is facing a hot, dry spring and summer, the city is going into that period with the best possible water reserves after Bathurst Regional Council confirmed in recent days that Chifley Dam remains at 100 per cent.
