Students from Bathurst and Kelso High Campus came together on Friday to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
Held at Jack Arrow Oval on Hereford Street, students participated in an array of activities before contesting an under 16s boys rugby league and under 16s girls league tag match.
Aboriginal education coordinator at Kelso High, Brenton Fahey, hopes the event will become an annual event.
"The two campuses have come together to celebrate NAIDOC," he said.
"We've got some activities happening then we'll go into girls league tag and boys rugby league games, fighting it out for the Rose-Kennedy Shield. It's going to be an inaugural event.
"The shield goes to the overall winner, with a boomerang that goes to the boys and a coolamon to the girls. They were all done by Josh Sly, a local guy."
The Rose-Kennedy Shield is named over two NRL players - George Rose (Kelso) and William Kennedy (Bathurst).
Mr Fahey believes the day is important because it allows Indigenous students and their families to come together and celebrate their culture.
"It also gives our non-Indigenous students an opportunity to be involved and be a part of the day," he said.
Mr Fahey's counterpart at Bathurst High - Brendan Hyam - would like to see the two schools come together for more events in the future.
"It's a great opportunity for us to connect as schools, to do more stuff together. Hopefully this is the first year of many to come," he said.
"Hopefully it'll become a really important event that happens each NAIDOC Week, where we'll get to play each other."
