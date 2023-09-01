Bathurst City Amateur Swimming Club has had another successful short course winter season in the pool and will look to round it out on a high note at the upcoming Senior and Junior NSW short course State Age Championships.
The team will be sending five swimmers to the championships, to be held at Homebush in this month.
The NSW Country Short Course Championships held in July were a particularly rewarding moment in the season, where the club's 11 qualifying swimmers brought home many medals and top 10 finalist places.
Four of the club's members swam tremendously well to receive individual medals, including Brooklyn Whalan and Lyndall Peychers - both attaining two silver medals each.
Bryce Bollinger and Natalie Groves brought home a bronze each.
Not only did the club swimmers bring home a great share of strong individual personal bests and top 10 finalist ribbons, the girls 12-year-old medley relay team consisting of Whalan, Groves, Caitlyn Harisson and Charlie Peychers brought home bronze in a blistering, nail-biting race.
Coaches Zofia Mara and Jessica Wilson, who have recently taken on the lead coaching roles for the club, have been fantastic support for the swimmers and achievements like this are a proud moment for the duo.
This month sees Jacob Wilson and Molly Cassel compete at the NSW short course Senior State Age Championships.
They have worked tirelessly to qualify for this event and the club wishes them well in their races.
Our NSW short course Junior State Age qualifiers are Whalan, Groves and Lyndall Peychers, who all have several races over the two day event.
All swimmers are hoping for some good results and are looking forward to a well deserved rest before the summer season commences in late September.
The Senior State Age Championships take place from September 1 to 3 with the junior edition to follow from September 9 and 10 September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.