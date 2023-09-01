TEACHING and providing bridge facilities for playing has been happening at the Bathurst Bridge Club for almost 50 years.
The club now has more than 120 members and has six sessions each week - every day except Sunday.
From humble beginnings, the club now has facilities at 47 Mitre Street, Bathurst that are as good or better than anywhere.
The club has changed over the years as Bathurst has changed from a country town to a sophisticated, cosmopolitan small city.
The president, Dick Ellis, said that there is a great feeling in the club where people from diverse backgrounds enjoy each other's company.
The club is where friendships are made by people wanting to exercise their brains for a modest cost.
An active bridge teaching program is provided every Tuesday night for two hours.
If Tuesday night does not suit, those interested should contact Barb on 0428 119 633 or Bill on 0402 823 153 to make other arrangements.
