Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

New bus for O'Connell Public School thanks to community donations

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
September 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THANKS to the generosity of the community, O'Connell Public has been able to lease one 12-Seater Bus as a four-year fixture at the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.