THANKS to the generosity of the community, O'Connell Public has been able to lease one 12-Seater Bus as a four-year fixture at the school.
And they're on their way to leasing a second.
It's all thanks to the school's community, The O'Connell Hotel, Elders Emms Mooney, Andrew Joseph Solicitors and Oberon Pharmacy, who helped to raise the funds to sponsor bus number one.
And, though O'Connell Public does not yet have a designated bus route to transport students to and from school, the new addition will ensure that students will have safe transportation for school sanctioned events.
When it arrives, it will become the first and only O'Connell Public School bus.
This was something that was very important to Jennifer Precians, a member of the school's Parents and Citizens Association (P and C) and organiser of the fundraising efforts.
With the imminent opening of a new recreation ground in O'Connell, the first bus was needed now more than ever.
"In O'Connell we're getting a new recreation ground, with a cricket pitch and some sporting facilities there and what not, but you still can't walk from the school," she said.
"So that will let the kids go down to the new rec ground.
"We also do things like forest days at school and go down to the river, and also when the kids go away for soccer and sport and debating and things like that, the school and the teachers will be able to take the kids without having to rent buses all the time."
In order to obtain the funds to rent the first bus, Ms Precians had to call on some prominent members of the O'Connell community.
Her first thought was to contact the new owners of the O'Connell Hotel.
"Our first port of call was talking to Byram Johnston from the O'Connell Pub," Ms Precians said.
"He was kind enough to support the first bus, so between the O'Connell Pub, Elders Emms Mooney and Andrew Joseph Solicitors and Oberon Pharmacy ... we've sponsored the first one."
Ms Precians, as well as other members of the community, are now rallying to raise funds for the second.
This will be done through flower stalls at local markets, and an initiative along O'Connell Road, which will be up and running in the coming months.
Ms Precians will also be reaching out to other businesses in the area in hopes of further fundraising efforts.
This is all because, according to Ms Precians, the first bus is "going to make a massive difference."
And a second will make an even greater difference.
