"THERE could be no more worthy group to receive the proceeds of our fundraising efforts this year."
That was part of what Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said as he presented a $4000 donation for Bathurst Community Transport's Radiation Bus recently.
The donation is made up of the proceeds from the society's debutantes' balls held in May this year and last year.
"We are delighted to be able to make this donation," Mr Morgan said.
"The Radiation Bus is one of those really wonderful and essential services, run by volunteers, that make an on-the-ground difference to Bathurst people who need help and support at a difficult time, and there could be no more worthy group to receive the proceeds of our fundraising efforts this year."
The presentation of the $4000 was made by Mr Morgan and society vice-president and debutantes' ball convenor Marion Pearce to Bathurst Community Transport CEO Kathryn Akre and tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove.
"The Radiation Bus is a vitally important service provided for people in the Bathurst community who are receiving treatment for cancer and it is a real pleasure to make this donation on behalf of the Highland Society," Ms Pearce said.
"The bus helps people get to Orange and back for radiation treatment, and we wanted to support it, and them."
Mr Morgan said the past two debutantes' ball events had been highly successful.
He said the annual ball celebrates both the deep Scottish roots in the Bathurst community and the achievements and contributions being made by the city's young people.
The ball provides a modern and contemporary vibe to an old and formal tradition, co-ordinated and convened by Ms Pearce and her ball committee, Mr Morgan said.
"The fact that the staging of the ball has moved with the times has led to its incredible popularity and success, and this, in turn, allows us to generate significant amounts of money to support local charity." he said.
"Our non-profit society has raised and given to charity in the order of a quarter of a million dollars in just the past 40 years or so, and we have existed in one form or another on the Bathurst Plains since the 1830s, celebrating Scottish heritage in many ways, making us one of the longest standing cultural organisations in the history of post-colonial Bathurst, and we are proud to do so."
Mr Morgan said mayor Robert Taylor and his wife were guests of honour at the ball this year and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole (who was Acting Premier at the time) and his wife were the special guests last year, "adding significantly to the atmosphere and importance of the ball itself for the young people that attended it".
"The Highland Society is run by a small but energetic group of volunteer committee members to whom we owe a great deal of gratitude for their unselfish contribution, as we carry on from the contributions of our predecessors over about 190 years staging events in Bathurst," Mr Morgan said.
He said the Bathurst Highland Society is involved in several events and activities throughout the year and the ball is a highlight.
"Next year's ball will be launched in early February to take place in May 2024 and 25 lucky new debs and their partners will be learning Scottish dances for their ball next year," Mr Morgan said.
"Most of the participants are in year 11 or 12 at local senior schools. In 2023, Scots All Saints' College was heavily involved and usually a mix of all the schools and colleges are represented at the ball."
Bathurst Community Transport offers a subsidised transport service to eligible community members to help them remain independent in their own home, including the Radiation Bus service, according to its CEO Ms Akre.
"Our transport is completely door-to-door, with our driver greeting you at your front door and making sure you get to the vehicle safely," she said.
"And you'll be escorted safely back to your door on the return journey.
"We offer transport around Bathurst, to regional centres of Orange, Lithgow, Dubbo and Katoomba and trips to Sydney. Bookings are essential."
The Bathurst Radiation Bus runs from Daffodil Cottage, Bathurst to the Department of Radiation Oncology, Orange Base Hospital.
The service runs Monday to Friday, 52 weeks of the year, and is powered by volunteers.
"As well as providing transport to Orange, the bus serves as a great social group and makes a tedious daily trip just a bit more enjoyable," Ms Akre said.
"Did you know, Bathurst Community Transport ran the first ever Community Transport buses and has been operating since 1978.
"Now there is Community Transport in every local government area in Australia. Another great idea to come out of Bathurst."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.