Radiation Bus receives $4000 donation from Bathurst Highland Society

Updated September 7 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Bathurst Community Transport CEO Kathryn Akre (second from left) receives a $4000 donation from Christopher Morgan and Marion Pearce of Bathurst Highland Society. Picture by Domino Houlbrook-Cove.
"THERE could be no more worthy group to receive the proceeds of our fundraising efforts this year."

