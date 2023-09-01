Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Teagan Germech set to make her GWS Giants AFL W debut in derby against Sydney Swans

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE countdown to a long awaited AFLW debut comes to an end for former Bathurst player Teagan Germech in this Sunday's big round one derby clash against the Sydney Swans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.