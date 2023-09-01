THE countdown to a long awaited AFLW debut comes to an end for former Bathurst player Teagan Germech in this Sunday's big round one derby clash against the Sydney Swans.
It was back in June that Germech learned her efforts had been rewarded with a spot in the GWS Giants squad, gaining the promotion following a season-ending injury to a clubmate.
Germech is determined to make the most of the opportunity and has a big game to start it all this weekend against their biggest rivals.
The Canberra-based player is excited to see her dream kickstarting with a derby contest.
"It's definitely been a big build up towards this game and there's been a little bit of tension between the two teams," she said.
"It's going to be such a huge game."
The countdown towards match day hasn't been an excruciatingly long one for Germech - in fact, it's raced towards her in the blink of an eye.
"It's been so exciting. It's actually gone so quickly," she said.
"All the coaches have been amazing. The resources that we have are unmatched. I have my own line coach in the midfield and then there's the head coach as well. Everyone's so supportive.
"We're always focused on the positives and building on what we're good at, and finding ways we can improve in other areas.
"I'll be in the midfield this year but playing a little bit of ruck as well, so that will be a bit of a different role for me."
There's a little bit of extra pressure on the Giants for the opening round game, as they go into the match at North Sydney Oval as significant favourites.
Germech has been named on the interchange for the game.
First bounce in the derby will be Sunday at 3pm.
