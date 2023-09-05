AFTER more than 250,000 kilometres clocked up around the CBD, Bathurst Community Transport's Melinda O'Sullivan has waved farewell.
Her colleagues came together recently to toast Ms O'Sullivan's retirement after 15 years with the organisation and to celebrate her achievements.
Bathurst Community Transport tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove said Ms O'Sullivan's association with the organisation began when she joined the team as a casual and volunteer.
In 2008, she took on the role of driver of the Town Car.
"Throughout her time in this role, Melinda demonstrated dedication and empathy towards the individuals she assisted," Ms Houlbrook-Cove said.
"Melinda's willingness to go the extra mile for clients to ensure no-one was left waiting has made all the difference.
"Thousands of clients have directly benefited from her support, evident through her involvement in delivering over 30,000 individual trips.
"An exceptional driver, Melinda has driven more than 250,000 kilometres within the Bathurst CBD, ensuring prompt and reliable transportation services."
The event to toast Ms O'Sullivan's retirement was held at Panthers Bathurst and included an exchange of stories and experiences among long-time team members.
"While Melinda's daily presence will be missed, her impact will be felt through the organisation's continued efforts," Ms Houlbrook-Cove said.
"The Bathurst Community Transport team extends its sincere best wishes to Melinda as she embraces this new phase of her journey.
"The Town Car will continue with its daily driving around Bathurst with Scott at the helm."
For bookings and inquiries, call Bathurst Community Transport on 6331 3322.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.