Our People

Bathurst Community Transport says goodbye to driver Melinda O'Sullivan

Updated September 5 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Melinda O'Sullivan has been praised for her willingness to go the extra mile for Bathurst Community Transport clients. Picture by Domino Houlbrook-Cove.
AFTER more than 250,000 kilometres clocked up around the CBD, Bathurst Community Transport's Melinda O'Sullivan has waved farewell.

