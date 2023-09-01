Western Advocate

They're on the way, so where do they live?

September 1 2023 - 2:24pm
Part of the vision at the time for the Bathurst-Orange growth area.
IT wouldn't be widely known among Bathurst's more recent residents, but there was a time when the Commonwealth and NSW governments were planning a super city just down the road.

