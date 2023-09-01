They're on the way, so where do they live?

IT wouldn't be widely known among Bathurst's more recent residents, but there was a time when the Commonwealth and NSW governments were planning a super city just down the road.
As was explained in an opinion piece by consulting planner Stephen Bargwanna in the Western Advocate in 2021, there was a vision many decades ago for Bathurst-Orange to house hundreds of thousands of people as a way to relieve the relentless population pressures on Sydney.
(Those pressures on Sydney at the time included traffic congestion, pollution and rising house prices. It can only be imagined what the Sydneysiders of the 1970s and 1980s would make of the metropolis that sprawls from the Blue Mountains to the ocean now.)
The super city that incorporated Vittoria never eventuated. But as anyone who has driven past the latest Windradyne housing estate recently would know, the possibility does remain as our city continues its relentless march towards Orange one residential expansion at a time.
Far-fetched? Probably.
But remember, there was a time when Eglinton was a country village with a timber bridge over the Macquarie River that linked it to the nearby big city of Bathurst, rather than a suburb that had been swallowed up by the creeping conurbation.
Sunbright, at Kelso, was an orchard relatively recently. These days it is being progressively covered in houses.
When it comes to the growth of Bathurst, the question is not whether the city has the capacity to grow and take over its surrounding farmland, the question is whether it should.
The question is not whether Bathurst is going to need to continue to absorb hundreds of new residents (it will), but whether we have worked out the best way to do that without running the risk of losing what it is that is attracting people here in the first place.
There has been some debate within the community about greater density - mostly in regards to the proposed multi-storey integrated medical centre and car park in the CBD - but it doesn't feel as if we have really begun to talk about what a taller city might mean in regards to housing our projected population of more than 55,000 within the next 20 years.
If we want to have a sprawling city - rather than a more dense city - that's fine.
The key, though, is that it should be a considered, conscious decision, rather than one that just creeps up on us.
