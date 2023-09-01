THEY'VE taken Barnstoneworth FC down once already this Western Premier League finals series so Panorama FC know they've got what it takes to do it again this Saturday.
The Goats and Barnies come together at Proctor Park to decide who gets the remaining grand final spot against Bathurst '75 FC, and Panorama will carry favouritism into the game in front of their home crowd.
For the home side it will be all about trying to replicated much of what they did in their first half against Barnies during the opening week of finals, where they came away 4-3 winners at Jack Brabham Park.
Panorama were forced to take the longer road towards the grand final after Bathurst '75 beat them 3-2 in last weekend's major semi-final derby, while Barnies kept their campaign alive thanks to a 2-0 win over Dubbo Macquarie.
The Bathurst men will hope that their trademark defensive structure will be back to its best for the grand final qualifier, and Panorama's Ryan Peacock has confidence that it can get there.
"Hopefully we can do something similar to last time we played them while staying a bit tighter at the back," he said.
"Our defence was so good for so long but then I think you'd put things recently down to set piece goals. That undid us a bit towards the end of the season. There's no reason why we can't get it back for another 90 minutes, at least."
Peacock said it's nice to have hosting rights against a team who have thrived at Orange.
"They were so good at home throughout the season. They win a lot there," he said.
"They a quality side. 'Kochie' [Grant Koch] and Josh Ward are two premium players for them. If we can do the business against those two guys then we'll go alright."
There's been very separating the two sides over the year.
They played out a pair of 1-all draws in the regular season before Panorama got the edge in their latest game.
On that occasion Panorama utilised a strong first half to gain the upper hand on their Orange opponents - a start they'll look to emulate this weekend on their home turf.
"A lot of people don't like travelling here to play here, for whatever reason, so it's nice to have this game in Bathurst - and the grand final as well, obviously," Peacock said.
"It was tough getting so close to the grand final last week but now we've got another 90 minutes to get through first, we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves."
Kick-off at Proctor Park will be 3pm.
