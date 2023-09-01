Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/A-League

Panorama FC host Barnstoneworth FC in Western Premier League preliminary final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE taken Barnstoneworth FC down once already this Western Premier League finals series so Panorama FC know they've got what it takes to do it again this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.