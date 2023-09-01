REPRESENTATIVES from Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) are currently working to extinguish a fire at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre.
Emergency services were notified of the blaze at 2:10pm on Friday, September 1, and arrived within approximately 15 minutes after receiving the first phone call.
A NSW RFS representative said it is believed that a pile of garbage at the site caught alight, and as a result, at least five RFS vehicles have been sent to the scene, including one bulk water tanker.
There is also at least one Fire and Rescue vehicle in attendance at the blaze.
Operational officer of the NSW RFS, Brett Taylor, said the fire is confined to the Waste Management Centre.
"It is contained within the tip itself, so it's actually not going any further. It's within the tip boundary," he said.
"The guys are currently working on the situation."
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
