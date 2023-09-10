A HOUSE that forms part of a row of three single-storey terrace dwellings facing busy Durham Street is proposed to be demolished as part of a $1.2 million serviced apartments development application that has been on public exhibition.
The proposal is to build eight serviced apartments at 93-97 Durham Street, between the George and Rankin street intersections, and to build a new access to the highway after the property at 93 Durham is demolished.
According to the DA, a statement of heritage impact prepared by Ray Christison of High Ground Consulting found 93 Durham "is in extremely poor condition and appears to be quite unsound".
It says the property "appears to have been unoccupied for a very long time" and "shows signs of extreme movement and cracking".
"The walls and floors are in such a condition as to require an almost total rebuild. Demolition is considered a reasonable option for this part of the terrace," the statement of heritage impact says.
It says it is "not feasible for the proponent to consider retention of the building at this time" and "the proposed development is not viable unless this section of the terrace is demolished".
Under the plans for the site, the 95 and 97 Durham Street properties will be restored and incorporated into the larger complex of serviced apartments.
The documentation says each of the proposed serviced apartments will have an open plan bedroom, living and kitchenette and separate ensuite/laundry and they will be primarily designed for short and long term corporate stays and tourist and visitor accommodation.
There will be 11 car parking spaces provided, according to the DA, and each will be clearly identified and reserved for use of the apartment guests and staff only.
The DA also seeks development consent to subdivide the subject land at 93-97 Durham Street into three lots.
"The terrace [on 93-97] has some local heritage significance, and the owners are keen to retain as much of the existing fabric as possible," the statement of heritage impact says.
"Plans for redevelopment of the property include proposals for adaptive re-use of 95 and 97 Durham Street, which appear to be structurally sound.
"Retention of these residences respects the heritage significance of the place and will assist in retaining the streetscape contribution of the existing building.
"93 Durham Street appears to be beyond redemption and demolition will permit construction of a new building at the eastern end of the terrace.
"The new structure should reflect the form and scale of the existing dwellings. This will also respect the significance of the place."
The statement of environment effects says the subject land is located within the Heritage Conservation Area.
The Western Advocate reported mid-last year on $2.6 million plans for six two-storey residential units at 135 Durham Street.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.