By Matt Watson
September 11 2023 - 4:30am
Three single-storey terrace dwellings make up 93-97 Durham Street. Picture by James Arrow.
A HOUSE that forms part of a row of three single-storey terrace dwellings facing busy Durham Street is proposed to be demolished as part of a $1.2 million serviced apartments development application that has been on public exhibition.

