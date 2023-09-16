AFTER 46 years as dealer principal at Watson Tractors, Millie Watson has hung up her work boots at age 72.
But that doesn't mean she has said her goodbyes to the business, as she will still be popping in and out to support her son, David Watson, who has taken over the reins.
And there is hope that the business will extend to a third generation, as Ms Watson's grandson, Zane, is well on his way to becoming qualified as a diesel mechanic.
Retiring from her position in the business wasn't a decision that Ms Watson made lightly, but it was one she had to make for the sake of her own mental health.
During her 46 years in business, she had seen and done it all.
She dealt with fires, floods, droughts, recession, and even had to navigate life after the death of one of her sons in 1997.
But nothing could have prepared her for the impact of COVID-19.
Especially the impact the pandemic had on the agricultural sector.
"I just couldn't handle three years of COVID, mentally," Ms Watson said.
With the pandemic came long periods of closures and uncertainty, followed by enormous shortages in stock and the supply of tractors and machinery.
On top of that, Ms Watson also had to contend with ensuring the health and safety of her staff, all while trying to run a successful business.
"The lack of stock; you couldn't get stock, you couldn't get parts," she said.
"The staff, even though they're long term staff, it was very difficult because you didn't know when they were coming in because of COVID.
"They either had COVID or the kids had COVID, or the wife had COVID or the dog had COVID, and there was always someone out."
The stress of those unprecedented times led Ms Watson to taking long-overdue long service leave at the end of 2022.
This long service leave then became permanent.
But with retirement came a whole new set of challenges for Ms Watson.
"For the first few weeks and months, I was totally depressed, because I just couldn't let go," she said.
"Mentally, I couldn't go to sleep a night, all these things are running around in your head.
"It took me ages to get through that barrier to let go, and when you're in a family business and you've created this from nothing, it's everything."
It's clear that making the decision to step down from her role was a big one for Ms Watson, who had been servicing the agricultural industry for 46 years.
She started the business alongside her husband at the time.
"My husband and I started this in 1977 with a Land Rover and $400-worth of tools. He'd go out to the properties and fix machines on site," she said.
"We never had a workshop it was just out in the paddock, in the rain, snow, or whatever."
Since then, it has been built into a family legacy, servicing Bathurst and the Central West.
Ms Watson has also earned legacy status along the way.
In 2019, she was named as a Bathurst Living Legend for her contribution to agriculture and and her support of local rural communities.
Watson Tractors participated as exhibitors at the Royal Bathurst Show, Mudgee Small Farm Field Days, and Orange National Field Days.
Ms Watson supported the Burraga Sheep Show, Rockley Rodeo, Neville Show and several other local charitable organisations.
She also took an active role in volunteering for organisations such as the Trunkey Creek Show committee, St. Pat's Hockey Club and the Bathurst Junior Boys Hockey Association.
Since retiring, Ms Watson has been enjoying spending quality time with her family and partner, and participating in a variety of activities.
She has been able to take the time to explore her family history, and the history of Bathurst and Australia as a whole, something she has a great passion for.
And, though Ms Watson is no longer an active role holder at Watson Tractors, she will still be out and about in the community, and popping into the business to make sure everything is running smoothly.
Ms Watson said that she hopes the family business will continue to thrive, but is unsure at this point as to whether it will reach four generations.
"Zane is 21 next week, and he's got a partner, but I tell him 'I'm not ready, you're not allowed to have kids, I'm not ready to be a great-grandmother'," she said.
Ms Watson expressed her thanks to the Bathurst community for their support over the years, and their help to ensure Watson Tractors could become the foundation that it is.
