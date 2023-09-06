Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

All the photos as junior solo dances light up the stage at the Bathurst Eisteddfod

Updated September 6 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JUNIOR dancers took to the stage on Tuesday for the 2023 Bathurst Eisteddfod.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.