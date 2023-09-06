JUNIOR dancers took to the stage on Tuesday for the 2023 Bathurst Eisteddfod.
Held at the Bathurst Entertainment Memorial Centre (BMEC), the Bathurst Eisteddfod is running from from August 19 to September 8.
Thousands of people will perform across the event, with some contestants travelling from Sydney, Canberra and Victoria to compete.
This year's eisteddfod is the 78th edition of the event.
