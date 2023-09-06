Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst paddlers Haidyn and Jacob Waldron win medals at World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand

Updated September 6 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haidyn and Jacob Waldron with the medals they won in Thailand. Picture contributed
Haidyn and Jacob Waldron with the medals they won in Thailand. Picture contributed

TWO Bathurst paddlers have excelled on the world stage, winning medals at an international event in Thailand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.