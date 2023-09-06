TWO Bathurst paddlers have excelled on the world stage, winning medals at an international event in Thailand.
Haidyn and Jacob Waldron were both part of the Australia Auroras junior team that participated at the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand last month.
Haidyn won one silver and five bronze medals, while her borther Jacob won five bronze medals in a variety of races.
The siblings agreed that taking part in the regatta gave them opportunities to learn from other experienced Aurora paddlers and to make friends amongst the Australian and international dragon boat junior community.
They have both been paddling with the Bathurst Dragon Boat Club since they were 12-years-old.
Before she was old enough to get in the boat, Haidyn would come along and watch, whilst with her mother Jen and older sister Caitlyn paddled.
To be selected in the Australian team takes months of training and commitment from the paddlers.
Once they were selected into the teams after several trials, Jen would take them to Sydney twice a week for training sessions.
They also needed to train with the local club to meet and maintain their fitness levels.
"It's been wonderful watching my children grow as paddlers and young adults and seeing the pride and joy in wearing the green and gold colours," Jen said.
If you're interested in giving dragon boating a go, contact via email at pandragons.website@gmail.com.
