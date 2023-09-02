Western Advocate
A two-car accident on Sydney Road in Bathurst has caused traffic delays

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 2 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
NSW Ambulance crews called to a two-car accident on Evans Bridge near the Bathurst Showground on Saturday, September 2. Dashcam picture by Top Notch Video
A TWO-car accident on Evans Bridge near the Bathurst Showground has caused significant traffic delays, but no serious injuries have been reported.

