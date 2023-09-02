A TWO-car accident on Evans Bridge near the Bathurst Showground has caused significant traffic delays, but no serious injuries have been reported.
The accident occurred at around 12-noon on Saturday, September 2, near the Sydney Road and Lions Club Drive intersection.
NSW Ambulance crews were called and attended the accident.
Paramedics assessed three people at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.
Ambulance crews did not need to transport anyone to hospital.
A NSW Ambulance media representative said the accident occurred on the westbound side of Sydney Road - heading towards Bathurst.
As of 2.15pm on Saturday, September 2, no incidents were appearing on Live Traffic NSW and the Western Advocate believe traffic flow has returned to normal.
With a major event being held at the Bathurst Showground over the weekend, motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and expect more traffic to be on the road.
