Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Giants secure their first AFL Central West senior men's tier one premiership in win over Bushrangers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT the start of the AFL Central West senior men's tier one season Bathurst Giants' Sam Sloan might have had 'produce a match-winning four-goal final term to secure the club's maiden premiership' on his wishlist, though he may have considered it a bit unrealistic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.